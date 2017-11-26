› Home ›
Budget surplus, 'fiscal cliff' await in 2018
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/30/2017 - 5:54pm
T. Scott Boatright
As we head into 2018, there’s a mixed bag of both good and bad when it comes to looking at the state of Louisiana’s financial situation.
The good news is that the state has a surplus of funds from last year and appears it will avoid a midyear deficit for the first time in nearly a decade, after grappling with midyear budget gaps over the past nine years.
Part of that good news is the fact that Louisiana has a $120 million surplus from the prior budget year that ended June 30, largely because sales and personal income taxes collected above what was budgeted.
