  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Looking back, looking forward

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/30/2017 - 5:52pm
in

The countdown is on. 2017 is almost over; 2018, waiting to make its appearance at midnight.

But before we let 2017 slide into the history books, it seems fitting to take one final look at some of the events of the last 12 months. The pages of today’s Daily Leader do just that. And more will follow on Tuesday.

From government to public safety, from sports to the Sparta Aquifer, from crime to environmental concerns, we’ve recapped the highlights of the year. And what a year it was.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share