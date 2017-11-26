› Home ›
Looking back, looking forward
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/30/2017 - 5:52pm
in
The countdown is on. 2017 is almost over; 2018, waiting to make its appearance at midnight.
But before we let 2017 slide into the history books, it seems fitting to take one final look at some of the events of the last 12 months. The pages of today’s Daily Leader do just that. And more will follow on Tuesday.
From government to public safety, from sports to the Sparta Aquifer, from crime to environmental concerns, we’ve recapped the highlights of the year. And what a year it was.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos