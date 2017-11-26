  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Top local stories of 2017

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/30/2017 - 5:51pm
Fire destroys Head Start Center, double homicides highlight list
050817 logan paul parade2 C.jpg
A Cameraman shoots footage of social media actor Logan Paul during a simulated parade in downtown Ruston in May. Paul is riding in an antique car driven by Dolph Williams. Riding with Williams are Princess Peach Rylie Nations, Miss Louisiana Tech University Anna Blake, and Miss Louisiana Justine Kerr. Paul spent two days as honorary mayor of Ruston as part of his show “Logan Paul VS.”

GOVERNMENT

The start of construction on the Tarbutton Road overpass and on-off ramps. Completion of the first phase of the Rock Island Greenway and groundbreaking for the Phase II.

Murals in downtown Ruston. The creation of the city’s first tax increment financing district.

Landing the 2019 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series. Acquisition of the North Louisiana Military Musuem. The continuance of Moving Ruston Forward infrastructure projects.

2017 was another busy year for Ruston. Here’s a look at some the top happenings.

