Arctic blast heads toward parish

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/29/2017 - 11:07am
Nancy Bergeron
Leader photo by DEREK J. AMAYA - Ruston public works crews have placed barricades, like this one at the foot of the Bonner Street Bridge, at the ready in case the weekend’s winter weather brings freezing rain.

The coldest temperatures North Louisiana has seen in almost four years are on their way to Lincoln Parish just in time for holiday weekend.

And while the forecast contains the possibility of freezing rain and drizzle Sunday morning, it’s the frigid temperatures that concern local officials the most.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport is predicting lows in the mid-teens by Monday and Tuesday nights. Once the moves in Saturday night, daytime highs aren’t expected to get above freezing until the middle of next week.

