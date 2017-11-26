› Home ›
New Year brings in hope, new optimism
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/28/2017 - 11:09am
in
Derek J. Amaya
Good riddance, 2017.
Hello, 2018.
Starting a new year feels extraordinarily relieving this go around especially after the year almost everyone went through in 2017.
Without harping too much on the negatives and anxieties, here are a few of the highlights: animosity with North Korea, continued tensions with Russia and the almost comical attempt by state officials to fix budget woes in Louisiana.
Maybe this will be the year we can finally fix those issues.
Nevertheless, once the third rock from the sun completes its annual orbit, the world will enter into new and unknown.
