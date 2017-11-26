› Home ›
Prepare for winter’s blast
Thu, 12/28/2017 - 11:06am
Better get your gloves and earmuffs out and that can of deicer ready for your windshield.
It’s cold and it’s going to get colder. Old Man Winter is about usher out 2017 another, more frigid blast.
After a “heat wave” Saturday of high temperatures in the 40s, the mercury is forecast to take a swift drop into the upper 20s and 30s. And it will stay there for several days into 2018, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.
Plus, there’s a chance — albeit slight — of freezing precipitation late Saturday into Sunday.
