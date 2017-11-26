› Home ›
GSU’s Scott invited to All-Star showcase
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/28/2017 - 11:02am
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University senior offensive lineman Trenton Scott has been invited to the 2018 College Gridiron Showcase Jan. 6-10 in Addison, Texas.
Scott, an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference First-Team selection, a BOXTOROW All-American and an AFCA All-American Second Team honoree, finished with a 90-percent grade this season.
He has 39 pancakes with 32 downs and didn’t allow a sack all season. In fact, Scott only allowed just three sacks over his collegiate career.
Scott will join teammate Devante Kincade at the College Gridiron Showcase in January.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos