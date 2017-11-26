› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs to open C-USA play
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/28/2017 - 11:00am
Louisiana Tech plays at Western Kentucky at 7 p.m. today
Leader Sports Service
After playing 13 non-conference games, Louisiana Tech will begin its 18-game Conference USA schedule when the Bulldogs take on Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. today inside E.A. Diddle Arena.
The matchup will be broadcast on beIN Sports and will also be streamed through beIN Connect with viewers needing to use their cable provider credentials to view the game. Mike Gleason and Jason Capel will call the action.
