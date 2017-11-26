› Home ›
Students of the month announced
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/28/2017 - 10:56am
in
The Ruston Rotary Club announced the recipients of the December Student of the Month Awards.
Each student honoree spoke to the club members about their achievements at the Dec. 13 luncheon and was then presented an award of recognition by the club.
Each awardee has maintained a minimum GPA of 3.5 and been active in extra-curricular activities and leadership roles on their respective school campus.
Ashley Palmer, a senior at Cedar Creek School, is a member of the French Club and Creative Writing Club and has been inducted into the National Honor Society.
