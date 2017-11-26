  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Students of the month announced

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/28/2017 - 10:56am
Submitted photo - Recognized as Student of the Month honorees by the Rotary Club of Ruston were, from left, Kelcie Sneed, of Simsboro High School; James Taylor, of Choudrant High School; Iyana Marcel, of Lincoln Prepratory School; Ashley Palmer, of Cedar Creek School; Trevor Blackstock, of Ruston High School; and Christian Cole, of RHS.

The Ruston Rotary Club announced the recipients of the December Student of the Month Awards.

Each student honoree spoke to the club members about their achievements at the Dec. 13 luncheon and was then presented an award of recognition by the club.

Each awardee has maintained a minimum GPA of 3.5 and been active in extra-curricular activities and leadership roles on their respective school campus.

Ashley Palmer, a senior at Cedar Creek School, is a member of the French Club and Creative Writing Club and has been inducted into the National Honor Society.

