  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Grambling State audit lacking

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/28/2017 - 10:52am
in
Report finds inaccurate financial statement
Leader News Service

Grambling State University officials announced a corrective action plan to better prepare an accurate annual fiscal report following an investigative audit report released recently by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office.

The report found that the university failed to prepare an accurate annual fiscal report, resulting in inaccurate financial information being submitted to the University of Louisiana System.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share