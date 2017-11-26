› Home ›
Grambling State audit lacking
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/28/2017 - 10:52am
in
Report finds inaccurate financial statement
Leader News Service
Grambling State University officials announced a corrective action plan to better prepare an accurate annual fiscal report following an investigative audit report released recently by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office.
The report found that the university failed to prepare an accurate annual fiscal report, resulting in inaccurate financial information being submitted to the University of Louisiana System.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos