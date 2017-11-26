› Home ›
Carter speaks on ‘Stroke, The Silent Killer’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/27/2017 - 11:11am
in
Jerrilene Washington
Recently, Sandra Carter was the guest speaker at the 31st Annual Christmas Celebration of the National Alliance on Mental Illness – Ruston.
Carter’s presentation was entitled, “Stroke, The Silent Killer.”
Carter is a family nurse practitioner at the Primary Health Services Center, in Grambling.
If you missed the Christmas Celebration, you can still learn about stroke. Highlights of Carter’s presentation are shown below.
What is a stroke?
