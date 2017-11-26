› Home ›
Looking back on the non-disaster of Y2K
Wed, 12/27/2017 - 11:07am
Nancy Bergeron
On the Friday before Y2K — it just happened to be New Year’s Eve — we double backed up all our news stories, printed out the Daily Leader’s circulation records, and made sure we put gasoline in our cars and a little money in our pockets just in case the feared turn-of-the-century computer meltdown happened that night.
I volunteered to work. It was a holiday, but the news goes on, even with a skeleton crew. Anyway, as the newsroom elder, I figured I was the most expendable should we go poof in the night. I also had the most experience as to how to put out a newspaper by hand.
