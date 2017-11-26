› Home ›
Great Scott! RB overcomes obstacles in Bulldog Career
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/27/2017 - 11:04am
in
Tech senior, a former walk-on, earns spot in Bulldogs’ history books
Malcolm Butler, Special to the Leader
See Boston block. See Boston catch. See Boston run.
Boston — in this case Louisiana Tech senior running back Boston Scott — gives credit to God for his ability to do all of these things and more.
After all, it was only a few years ago that the Baton Rouge native began to doubt whether he would ever be able to run, much less play football, again.
