› Home ›
Brrrr!
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/27/2017 - 10:55am
in
Colder air coming with slight chance of freezing rain
Nancy Bergeron
Get ready. Old Man Winter is coming to Lincoln Parish for the holiday weekend and he’s bringing with him a slight chance of freezing rain.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport is forecasting below normal temperatures to continue this week followed by another drop on Saturday night.
“The best way to sum it up is ‘cold,’” meteorologist Cynthia Palmer said this morning.
Highs Saturday are expected in the 40s, but Saturday night, another blast of artic air will move in dropping the lows to the upper 20s to near 30, she said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos