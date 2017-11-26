› Home ›
Local continues Kwanzaa celebration
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/27/2017 - 10:54am
in
White: Time for unity, education
Derek J. Amaya
Local residents wanting to learn about and celebrate Kwanzaa, a week long celebration honoring African heritage, have to look no further than Ruston.
Local resident Liz White will celebrate her 23rd annual Kwanzaa at her home this holiday season.
“It’s a time for unity and education,” said White adding that the holiday is celebrated to preserve African American culture. “This is a time to involve our children or grandchildren and gather them to learn about the principles of Kwanzaa.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos