Local continues Kwanzaa celebration

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/27/2017 - 10:54am
White: Time for unity, education
Derek J. Amaya
Leader file photo - From left to right, local residents Renee Ventroy, Verdell Ventroy, host Liz White and Serrita White hold a hand-made picture frame celebrating Kwanzaa from 2016’s Kwanzaa celebration. Liz White hosts an annual celebration of the holiday at her house.

Local residents wanting to learn about and celebrate Kwanzaa, a week long celebration honoring African heritage, have to look no further than Ruston.

Local resident Liz White will celebrate her 23rd annual Kwanzaa at her home this holiday season.

“It’s a time for unity and education,” said White adding that the holiday is celebrated to preserve African American culture. “This is a time to involve our children or grandchildren and gather them to learn about the principles of Kwanzaa.”

