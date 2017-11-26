› Home ›
Ruston: All garbage cans out by 10 p.m.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/26/2017 - 1:10pm
City of Ruston utility customers must have their residential garbage cans on the street by 10 p.m. today for pickup this week.
The garbage trucks will begin rolling shortly after that and service the entire city before stopping.
Residents who fail to put their containers out will get no garbage pick up until next week.
Monday pick-up households who fail to put their containers out will have no pick up until Jan. 3.
