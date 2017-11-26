› Home ›
Chamber names 2018 board members
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/26/2017 - 1:09pm
Leader News Service
Ruston banker Lee Denny has been named the 2018 chairman of the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Denny, vice president of lending at Bank of Ruston, will also oversee the board finances, according to a press release issued by the Chamber.
