Firing in Ruston, Simsboro is illegal
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/26/2017 - 1:03pm
Derek J. Amaya
Local officials are warning residents to remain cautious when using fireworks for the New Year’s holiday.
Some areas, including Ruston and Simsboro, do not allow fireworks.
Other local municipalities will allow fireworks.
Choudrant will allow fireworks, but officials said firework shooters should be aware of not disturbing everyone in the neighborhood.
Fireworks are allowed in Dubach and Grambling.
Dubach will allow fireworks from 5:30 p.m. Sunday to midnight Monday.
