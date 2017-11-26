› Home ›
Remember the reasons we celebrate the seasons
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/26/2017 - 12:52pm
in
Grace Tirado
I started this article talking about Christmas ornaments, but I am feeling a little more reverent and am reminded once again about the reason for the season.
To see the churches decorated, glowing lights on people’s homes and to attend festive holiday parties, I am still reminded that we Christians are celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Sometimes I wonder how we all got so caught up in Santa Claus and gifting.
It’s fun for sure, but let us give thanks for what we have.
Let us share with those less fortunate. Let us celebrate with joy and reverence.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos