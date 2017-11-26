› Home ›
Congrats to Tech football
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/26/2017 - 12:44pm
Congratulations are in order for the Louisiana Tech football team after the Bulldogs did something unprecedented in program history for the 2017 season.
This year’s group of trailblazing seniors led the Bulldogs a plateau they’d never reached before — four straight bowl victories.
In 2014, Tech football’s senior class of 2017 helped Louisiana Tech go 8-5, and reach the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl, where they helped Bulldogs defeat the University of Illinois 35-18.
