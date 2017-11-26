› Home ›
Is Kyle Williams nearing retirement in NFL?
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/26/2017 - 12:42pm
in
O. K. Davis
If Kyle Derrick Williams has, indeed, played his final home for the Buffalo Bills, he chose the ideal time.
With their playoff hopes still breathing, the Bills closed out their regular season home schedule with a 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium/New Era Field.
As usual, former Ruston High/LSU defensive line star Williams made a passionate locker room speech before the game.
Make that P-A-S-S-I-O-N-A-T-E:
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos