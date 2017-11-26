› Home ›
Winter cold spell hits for holidays
Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/23/2017 - 10:30pm
in
Leader Staff Report
The first multi-day period of freezing and sub-freezing temperatures appears to be on the way and with it comes a reminder to be prepared.
“Check vehicles, antifreeze, batteries; wrap exposed water pipes. Check on the elderly, check on pets,” Kip Franklin, Lincoln Parish director of homeland security and emergency preparedness, said.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport is forecasting a low of around 29 degrees tonight with highs Christmas Day in the upper 40s. Temperatures are expected to drop to freezing Monday night.
By midweek, lows are predicted to be in the upper 30s.
