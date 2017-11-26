› Home ›
Garbage Day
Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/23/2017 - 10:29pm
Residential cans must be out early
Nancy Bergeron
The city of Ruston has a message for its 10,000 residential utility customers: If you want your household garbage picked up this week, you must put your container out by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The garbage trucks will begin rolling shortly after that and service the entire city before stopping, Mayor Ronny Walker said. The city has added two more trucks in order to get all the garbage collected.
