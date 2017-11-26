› Home ›
City of Ruston, RPD give to Pine Hills
Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/23/2017 - 10:23pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
The miracle of Christmas has once again left residents of Ruston with a smile on their faces.
Recently, the Pine Hills Advocacy Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to lessening the trauma experienced by child victims when abuse allegations are investigated, sought local help to make Christmas memorable for the children they serve.
The city of Ruston and the Ruston Police Department didn’t hesitate to answer their call.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos