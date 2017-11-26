  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
City of Ruston, RPD give to Pine Hills

Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/23/2017 - 10:23pm
Heather Small Hawley

The miracle of Christmas has once again left residents of Ruston with a smile on their faces.

Recently, the Pine Hills Advocacy Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to lessening the trauma experienced by child victims when abuse allegations are investigated, sought local help to make Christmas memorable for the children they serve.

The city of Ruston and the Ruston Police Department didn’t hesitate to answer their call.

