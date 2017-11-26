› Home ›
Walpole named winner of Robert E. Russ Award
Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/23/2017 - 10:21pm
in
Heather Small Hawley
Longtime Ruton resident and businessman J. N. Walpole is the winner of this year’s Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Robert E. Russ Award.
The award is one of the most prestigious civic honors that can be obtained by a citizen of Lincoln Parish, and is designed to recognize those who have contributed to the civic, business or cultural advancement or development of this region in an outstanding manner during the preceding year.
The award will be presented during the chamber’s annual banquet set for 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Ruston Civic Center.
