  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

'Bah, flu bug' kind of Christmas for parish

Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/23/2017 - 10:16pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Boatright, T. Scott 14.jpg

I got an early Christmas gift Thursday afternoon, one I’m not feeling too good about.

Literally not feeling good about.

As Thursday afternoon dragged on I felt, and my cough became, worse and worse. I had planned to go to the Lady Techsters vs. Houston Baptist basketball game that night but felt so bad by 6 p.m. I went straight home and straight to bed with a temperature that got as high as 102 degrees.

And there I laid for around 11 hours straight, getting very little sleep in the process. I felt too bad to sleep.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share