Dubach receives celebration
Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/23/2017 - 10:03pm
Dubach Elementary School was recently feted by Lincoln ACHIEVE with a holiday luncheon to celebrate the school’s advancement to a “B” rated school by the Louisiana Department of Education. From left, Dubach teachers Stefanie Register, Tiffany Cooper, Ann Elizabeth Brown and Debbie Joyner are shown at the buffet line that featured a special meal catered by Ben Christmas in honor of the school’s hard work and significant achievement.
