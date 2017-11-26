  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Dubach receives celebration

Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/23/2017 - 10:03pm
in
school 3.jpg
Submitted photo

Dubach Elementary School was recently feted by Lincoln ACHIEVE with a holiday luncheon to celebrate the school’s advancement to a “B” rated school by the Louisiana Department of Education. From left, Dubach teachers Stefanie Register, Tiffany Cooper, Ann Elizabeth Brown and Debbie Joyner are shown at the buffet line that featured a special meal catered by Ben Christmas in honor of the school’s hard work and significant achievement.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share