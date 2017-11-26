› Home ›
Creek duo earns All-State honors
Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/23/2017 - 8:40pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Cedar Creek marched its way a 11-2 record this season, earning the No. 2 seed in the Div. IV Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs as the Cougars blanked Hanson Memorial 42-0 before falling 40-34 in a hard-fought second round game against St. Mary’s.
That success shined a spotlight on a pair of Cougars who have earned Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State accolades.
Cedar Creek senior defensive lineman Ben Slusher (5-11, 225) earned First Team All-State honors after totaling 77 tackles, two quarterback sacks and 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
