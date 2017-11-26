  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Creek duo earns All-State honors

Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/23/2017 - 8:40pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photos - (Top)Cedar Creek defensive lineman Ben Slusher (58) is pictured playing for the East Team in the recent I-20 Bowl All-Star game played earlier this month at Ruston High School’s T.L. James Field at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium. (Bottom)Cedar Creek’s Chandler (21) returned 16 kickoffs for 504 yards, scoring on four of those and averaging 31.5 yards per return. Hay earned Class 1A All-State honorable mention for those efforts.

Cedar Creek marched its way a 11-2 record this season, earning the No. 2 seed in the Div. IV Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs as the Cougars blanked Hanson Memorial 42-0 before falling 40-34 in a hard-fought second round game against St. Mary’s.

That success shined a spotlight on a pair of Cougars who have earned Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State accolades.

Cedar Creek senior defensive lineman Ben Slusher (5-11, 225) earned First Team All-State honors after totaling 77 tackles, two quarterback sacks and 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

