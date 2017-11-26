› Home ›
Bulldogs win New Orleans Shootout
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/23/2017 - 8:27pm
in
Leader Sports Service
NEW ORLEANS — Two regular season tournaments. Two titles.
Louisiana Tech brought home its second trophy of the year on Friday afternoon as the Bulldogs pulled away from Fort Wayne in the final minutes to claim an 85-76 victory and the inaugural New Orleans Shootout championship at the Xavier Convocation Center.
Despite the adversity of injuries and illness, Tech (9-4) was able to close out the non-conference season strong by picking up victories in the Big Easy.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos