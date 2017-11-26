  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bulldogs win New Orleans Shootout

Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/23/2017 - 8:27pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Louisiana Tech defeated Fort Wayne 85-76 Friday to claim its second tournament title of the season.

NEW ORLEANS — Two regular season tournaments. Two titles.

Louisiana Tech brought home its second trophy of the year on Friday afternoon as the Bulldogs pulled away from Fort Wayne in the final minutes to claim an 85-76 victory and the inaugural New Orleans Shootout championship at the Xavier Convocation Center.

Despite the adversity of injuries and illness, Tech (9-4) was able to close out the non-conference season strong by picking up victories in the Big Easy.

