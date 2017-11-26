› Home ›
Kamara could change the equation in Falcons-Saints rematch
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Sat, 12/23/2017 - 7:29pm
in
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — For Saints rookie sensation Alvin Kamara, a rematch with rival Atlanta is all about unfinished business.
Kamara, who has 1,336 yards from scrimmage and a team-leading 12 touchdowns as both a runner and receiver, played little in New Orleans’ first meeting with the Falcons.
He was knocked out of the Dec. 7 game in Atlanta with a concussion during the Saints’ first offensive series and watched the rest of the game, which the Saints lost 20-17, on a television in the locker room.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos