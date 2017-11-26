  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Santa makes early trip to Ruston

Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/22/2017 - 5:25pm
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT

Santa Claus came to town to surprise some Ruston children Thursday as he made a quick stop at the “It’s a Wonderful Life” event held at the Sexton Animal Clinic. The event gave area children an opportunity to share cookies and cocoa and take a picture with their pets and Santa. Pictured is 10-year-old Gracie Belle Jones, a fifth-grader at Cedar Creek School, getting her portrait taken with Santa and her dog Fred.

