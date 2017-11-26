› Home ›
Santa makes early trip to Ruston
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/22/2017 - 5:25pm
in
Santa Claus came to town to surprise some Ruston children Thursday as he made a quick stop at the “It’s a Wonderful Life” event held at the Sexton Animal Clinic. The event gave area children an opportunity to share cookies and cocoa and take a picture with their pets and Santa. Pictured is 10-year-old Gracie Belle Jones, a fifth-grader at Cedar Creek School, getting her portrait taken with Santa and her dog Fred.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos