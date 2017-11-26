› Home ›
Woman dies in crash
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/22/2017 - 5:21pm
in
Leader News Service
A single-vehicle auto crash early this morning claimed the life of a Ruston woman.
Alexis Johnson, 23, died when she apparently lost control of her 2005 Honda Accord and struck a utility pole on West Alabama Avenue between Bulldog Drive and Goyne Street, Ruston police said.
Johnson was travelling westbound on West Alabama. She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident, Ruston Deputy Police Chief Clint Williams said. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln Parish Coroner’s Office.
