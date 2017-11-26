› Home ›
Plan plodding forward for lake as water source
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/22/2017 - 5:18pm
in
Mark Rainwater, Editor Farmerville Gazette
FARMERVILLE — Farmerville Mayor Stein Baughman sees parallels between local efforts to use Lake D’Arbonne as a source of drinking water and the need for a fourth bridge across the Ouachita River to serve traffic needs in Ouachita Parish.
Both are things badly needed and not likely to happen anytime in the foreseeable future.
Baughman was part of a local delegation that traveled recently to Jefferson, Texas, to see how five counties and municipalities use Lake of the Pines as a source of drinking water.
