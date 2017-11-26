› Home ›
Simsboro School baseball players hand out gifts
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/22/2017 - 5:15pm
Students give more than 220 presents to children
Leader News Service
The Simsboro School varsity baseball team recently spent a day spreading Christmas cheer throughout the parish by passing more than 226 presents to various groups.
The team gave gifts to students at the Lincoln Parish Early Childhood Center, Little Helpers daycare for special needs, then ended the day at Alpine Guest Care, where they delivered 144 goodie bags filled with fruit.
During the visit at LPECC, the team helped the children unwrap their gifts and spent time interacting and playing with the students, Jesus Solorzanson, a junior, said.
