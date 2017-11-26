› Home ›
Ruston announces closures
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/22/2017 - 5:07pm
in
The Ruston City Hall and the Utility Billing Office will be closed for the Christmas holidays on Monday and Tuesday.
There will be no commercial or residential garbage and trash collection on these days. Garbage pickup for Monday’s and Tuesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday.
The offices will also be closed on New Year’s Day. Garbage pickup for the Jan. 1 route will be picked up on Jan. 3. There will be no commercial or residential garbage and trash collection. For emergency utility services, contact 255-1316.
