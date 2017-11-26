› Home ›
November Excellence winner announced
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/22/2017 - 5:06pm
in
Local impresses clients, employer
Leader News Service
Steven Ledford, a representative of Jed’s Plumbing was the recipient of the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce November #EverydayExcellence Award.
In a potentially stressful situation, Marisol O’Neal was saved by the dedication of Steven Ledford on behalf of Jed’s Plumbing, Ivana Flowers, Chamber communications/special events coordinator said.
The evening before Thanksgiving, a plumbing issue threatened to wreak havoc on the O’Neal family’s holiday.
O’Neal contacted the Brashears, who own Jed’s Plumbing. Though the Brashears were out of the state, they contacted Ledford.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos