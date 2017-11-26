  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/22/2017 - 5:01pm
122117 ClubNews.jpg
Submitted photo

Gary Stockton, County agent with the LSU Ag Center, recently presented updated the Sunrise Kiwanis Club on activities of the LSU Ag Center in Lincoln Parish Schools and the numerous public services provided by the Ag Center on behalf of Lincoln Parish residents.

