› Home ›
Anthony, Stahly lead Techsters to victory
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/22/2017 - 4:56pm
in
LA Tech wins fourth straight with 85-62 defeat of Houston Baptist
Leader Sports Service
One game after Louisiana Tech’s inside combo of Alexus Malone and Zhanae Whitney led the Lady Techsters to victory, it was the turn for outside due of Kierra Anthony and Taylor Stahly.
Anthony scored 21 points and Stahly added a career-high 19 points to lead Louisiana Tech to an 85-62 victory over Houston Baptist Thursday night at the Thomas Assembly Center.
The victory was the fourth straight for Tech (8-4), which will play its final non-conference contest Dec. 29 against Alcorn State before opening Conference USA play Jan. 3.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos