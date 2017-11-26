› Home ›
East Carolina rallies past G-Men, 76-68
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/22/2017 - 4:50pm
Leader Sports Service
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Grambling State University men’s basketball team led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but the Tigers couldn’t put East Carolina away as the Pirates picked up a 76-68 victory on Thursday night in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.
Grambling State (4-8) led 31-19 with 3:51 left in the first half, but East Carolina (6-5) proved to be too much in the second half, outscoring the Tigers, 48-37, to get the victory.
