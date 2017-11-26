› Home ›
Bulldogs outlast Hornets, advance to championship
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/22/2017 - 4:48pm
Leader Sports Service
NEW ORLEANS — On the 126th birthday of the game of basketball, Louisiana Tech had four players score in double figures to help the team advance to the championship of the New Orleans Shootout after a 74-62 victory over Alabama State on Thursday afternoon at the Xavier Convocation Center.
Tech (8-4) snapped its two-game losing skid and will take on the Fort Wayne Mastodons at 2:30 p.m. in the tourney finals in what will also be the squad’s last non-conference game of the season.
