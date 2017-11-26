› Home ›
GSU women fall at Memphis
Submitted by admin on Fri, 12/22/2017 - 4:42pm
Leader Sports Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grambling State University women’s basketball team could not recover from a cold-shooting day in a 57-48 loss to Memphis at Elma Roane Fieldhouse on Thursday afternoon.
Grambling State (3-7) shot 30 percent (15-of-50), including a 2-for-16 stretch in the second quarter.
Jazmine Torian paced the Grambling State offense with 11 points, on 4-of-9 shooting, and three rebounds. Ariel Williams added nine points, two steals and one assist, while Shakyla Hill added eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and two points.
