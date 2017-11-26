› Home ›
Tech adds 13 during early signing period
Submitted by admin on Thu, 12/21/2017 - 12:41pm
Leader Sports Service
FRISCO, Texas — Both game day and National Signing Day collided on Wednesday when Louisiana Tech added a total of 13 new Bulldogs to the family just hours before taking on SMU in the 2017 DXL Frisco Bowl.
