› Home ›
Bearcats take down Parkway
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Thu, 12/21/2017 - 12:39pm
in
Junior Ray Parker (left) led the way with 22 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday night as the Ruston High School Bearcats defeated Parkway 74-57. Leday Brown added 21 points for RHS (4-6) while Shaquille Thompson chipped in with 20 points and 10 boards. Daylon Milbrooks added eight points and five steals for the Bearcats.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos