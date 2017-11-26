  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Bearcats take down Parkway

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by admin on Thu, 12/21/2017 - 12:39pm
in
121717 RHS Parker SHS Giani Nelson C.jpg
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT

Junior Ray Parker (left) led the way with 22 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday night as the Ruston High School Bearcats defeated Parkway 74-57. Leday Brown added 21 points for RHS (4-6) while Shaquille Thompson chipped in with 20 points and 10 boards. Daylon Milbrooks added eight points and five steals for the Bearcats.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share