Sports Shorts

Thu, 12/21/2017
Techsters to host Houston Baptist
Louisiana Tech will play its final pre-Christmas contest when the Lady Techsters host Houston Baptist at 6:30 today at the Thomas Assembly Center.
This will be the first meeting ever between the two programs in women’s basketball.
Tech (7-4) has won three straight games for the second time this season and is coming off a 78-62 victory over McNeese State Monday night.
