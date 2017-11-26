› Home ›
Bulldogs prepare for Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 1:29pm
Teddy Allen
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys new practice facility and Cowboy Complex is, well, better than average.
If you aren’t into luxury, accessibility, spaciousness, and efficiency, The Star is definitely not for you.
Louisiana Tech University’s Bulldogs toured the 92-acre jewel for an hour after a 90-minute practice in the Ford Center, an indoor facility that seats 12,000 and was built by the Cowboys in cooperation with the Frisco Independent School District. Great place for a high school game. Or a bowl practice.
