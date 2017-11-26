› Home ›
Cassidy applauds passage of bill
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 1:17pm

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act “will cut taxes for working families, bring relief for flood victims, increase investment in Louisiana’s communities and coastline” in a video statement released this morning.
“These families have seen an outdated tax code drive jobs overseas, their expenses have risen, and their paychecks have stagnated,” said Cassidy, who is a member of the Senate Finance Committee. “Last election, families voted for change, better jobs and better wages. This tax reform bill delivers.”
