Cassidy applauds passage of bill

Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 1:17pm
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act “will cut taxes for working families, bring relief for flood victims, increase investment in Louisiana’s communities and coastline” in a video statement released this morning.

“These families have seen an outdated tax code drive jobs overseas, their expenses have risen, and their paychecks have stagnated,” said Cassidy, who is a member of the Senate Finance Committee. “Last election, families voted for change, better jobs and better wages. This tax reform bill delivers.”

