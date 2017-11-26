› Home ›
LPDC commission approves amended, proposed budgets
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 1:09pm
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish Detention Center Commission unanimously approved the local prison’s 2017 amended budget and 2018 proposed budget that will end the year approximately $200,000 in the black and more than $65,000 in the red, respectively.
The commission met during its monthly meeting Tuesday to discuss the amended and proposed budgets.
Detention center warden Jim Tuten said because sales tax revenue was more than expected the detention center will end the year with surplus in the fund balance.
