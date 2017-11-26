› Home ›
Major depression is a treatable mental illness
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 1:06pm
Jerrilene Washington
The National Alliance on Mental Illness defines major depression as a severe medical illness that affects one’s thoughts, feelings, behavior, mood, and physical health.
It is a mood state that goes well beyond temporarily feeling sad or blue.
Major depression is also known as clinical depression, major depressive illness, major affective disorder, and unipolar mood disorder.
All age groups and all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups can suffer from major depression.
