Local wins $100 gift certificate to Raw

Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 12:59pm
Submitted photo

Congratulations to George Aulds who won a $100 gift certificate from Raw Restaurant at Glow Body Sculpting. Pictured from left to right are Judy Copeland, Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president, Brian Smith, of First National Bank, Aulds and Brittany Soto, owner Glow Body Sculpting.

