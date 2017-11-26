› Home ›
Local wins $100 gift certificate to Raw
Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 12:59pm
Congratulations to George Aulds who won a $100 gift certificate from Raw Restaurant at Glow Body Sculpting. Pictured from left to right are Judy Copeland, Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce president, Brian Smith, of First National Bank, Aulds and Brittany Soto, owner Glow Body Sculpting.
