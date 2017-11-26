  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Christmas: Maybe you have to look for it

Submitted by admin on Wed, 12/20/2017 - 12:03pm
in
Nancy Bergeron

The only Christmas tree I remember my grandmother ever putting up was a short, scraggly cedar tree with old-fashion bubble lights on it.

Mamaw didn’t have many Christmas decorations; what she did have were obviously left over from when my mother and my aunt were young girls in the 1930s and 40s. There were a few real glass ornaments — faded red ones, blue ones and silver ones with time-marked scratches on them.

